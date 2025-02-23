DC for eleborate security measures for Champions Trophy matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a high-level security review meeting in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy matches at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The meeting focused on ensuring robust safety protocols for teams, spectators, and the surrounding areas.

Key stakeholders, including police and security agencies, participated to finalize arrangements and address potential challenges.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various security agencies, including the police, to discuss and evaluate safety measures for the international cricket event.

A major focus was on traffic management during the matches, with specific routes being assessed to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth movement.

According to the briefing provided by the Islamabad Police, over 900 surveillance cameras will be deployed to monitor the movement of cricket teams and the public. Continuous 24-hour surveillance will cover routes from the airport to hotels, the stadium, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, drone cameras, 202 body-worn cameras, and vehicle tracking systems will be utilized to enhance security coverage across all routes and accommodations.

The DC emphasized the need for foolproof security arrangements, instructing officials to leave no room for error. The comprehensive plan includes monitoring all access points, residential areas, and critical infrastructure to ensure a safe environment for players, officials, and fans.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of coordination among security agencies to address any potential threats swiftly. With the Champions Trophy being a high-profile event, the authorities are committed to maintaining a secure and hassle-free experience for everyone involved.

The collaborative efforts of law enforcement and security agencies aim to deliver a safe and seamless event, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the matches without concerns.