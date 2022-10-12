DC for elimination of encroachment on banks of River Panjkora

DIr, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zubair Khan on Wednesday directed the district administration to remove all kinds of encroachments on banks of River Panjkora here and ensure no construction in future.

Talking to chairmen of Tehsil Councils Mand and Samarbagh here at his office, he also directed the Irrigation department not to issue any NOC for construction or dumping of material at the banks of the river.

He said that any activity that affects the natural bed of rivers divert the river water to nearby villages and causes damages to local population, infrastructure and agricultural lands.

The DC strictly ordered continuation of operation against encroachment.

Meanwhile, the delegation apprised the DC about the problems of their areas and he assured to address the issues on priority basis.