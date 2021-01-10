UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Emergency Arrangements At Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC for emergency arrangements at hospitals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen Sunday directed the hospital administration to ensure all emergency arrangements at hospitals to continue facilitating masses in any emergency like situation.

During his visit of District Headquarters Hospital here to check arrangements during power breakdown. He said the generators and other alternative power supply arrangements should be made active in power breakdown.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context and strict action would be taken against the administration.

He checked emergency ward, operation ward and oxygen cylinders and asked patients about the facilities being provided in the hospital. The people informed him that power supply was made operational by the administration after two minutes of the power breakdown through generators.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the hospital administration and urged them to continue the same spirit in future.

