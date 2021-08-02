UrduPoint.com

DC For Encroachment Drive, Action Against Profiteers

Mon 02nd August 2021

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed Monday directed to initiate encroachment drive in the city

Presiding over a meeting, he said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to make the district clean and beautiful.

During the meeting, he also warned a strict action against those shopkeepers allegedly involved in profiteering.

He directed the price control magistrates to especially check rates of vegetables, fruits, rice, mutton, chicken, beef and other commodities.

