DC for encroachment drive, action against profiteers

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed Monday directed to initiate encroachment drive in the city.

Presiding over a meeting, he said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to make the district clean and beautiful.

During the meeting, he also warned a strict action against those shopkeepers allegedly involved in profiteering.

He directed the price control magistrates to especially check rates of vegetables, fruits, rice, mutton, chicken, beef and other commodities.