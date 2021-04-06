UrduPoint.com
DC For Enhancing Hospital's Capacity To Tackle C-patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the efforts were being made to enhance the capacity of hospitals in the district as the country has been experiencing the premier levels of COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the efforts were being made to enhance the capacity of hospitals in the district as the country has been experiencing the premier levels of COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic.

During a visit to Corona vaccination centre here at sports complex, Shmasabad to inspect the facilities, he said the district administration was taking steps to manage the increasing number of C patients reaching the hospitals.

Anwar said the prevailing third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous as compared to previous ones as a large number of deaths and cases were being reported on a daily basis.

He informed that 23 vaccination centres have been set up in the district where inoculation drive to jab senior citizens and front line health workers in full swing.

The DC warned that any violations of COVID-19 SOPs would not be allowed at any cost.

He asked the business community to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions and observe the timings related to the businesses and closed their shops at 6:00 p.m. as directed by the provincial government.

