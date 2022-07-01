DC for enhancing surveillance on potential dengue breeding sites

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the District Health Office (DHO) to enhance surveillance in areas where more dengue larvae were found this month

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the District Health Office (DHO) to enhance surveillance in areas where more dengue larvae were found this month.

The Islamabad administration had taken multiple initiatives that eventually reduced dengue cases in the Federal capital, said DC while presiding over a weekly dengue review meeting.

The officers from the department concerned apprised the DC on the latest situation regarding dengue and steps taken for its prevention.

DC Memon said so far some 13 cases of dengue fever were reported in the federal capital.

He said the DHO teams in rural areas were creating awareness on dengue prevention, besides conducting training workshops on a daily basis to cope with dengue.

He said that MCI staff collected garbage from door to door, but public support needed to prevent dengue mosquitoes.

He called upon the public either to dispose of the garbage properly by them or throw it into bins installed by the MCI at every nook and corner of the city.

He also urged the citizens to follow the precautions issued by the Health Department to prevent the spread of dengue and not let water accumulate within the premises of their houses and offices as the dengue mosquito breed mostly in stagnant water.