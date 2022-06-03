UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuing Attendance Of Teachers At Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Friday directed District Education Officers (Male and Female) to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers at schools besides availability of basic facilities.

Presiding over a meeting of District Monitoring Officers (DMO ) of Elementary and Secondary Education department to review their performance here, he ordered to deduct the salaries of the staff of all these schools which were found closed during the visit of DMOs and asked to issue warnings to the school administrations.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner also ordered to remove all sorts of encroachments from the schools premises.

He further asked the DEOs male and female to share the list of all kinds of examination duties in future, adding that in future a teacher would perform examination duty only once in a year while every school should have at-least more than one or two teachers so that children's education might not be affected.

Earlier, DMO Tariq Jamal briefed the DC about the performance report of DMOs for the months of March and April. The meeting reviewed actions decided during the last meeting.

