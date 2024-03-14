DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Thursday made a surprise visit to various markets and checked the violations of Ehtaram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, non-sticking of price list at prominent place and charging additional price of essential items.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (AC) to ensure sale of edible items at economical rates at Ramazan bazaars.

Taking notice of the sale of flour at higher than the notified price, he sought a report from the concerned officers.

Fawad said that no compromise will be made in implementation of price control mechanisms across the district.

He mentioned that the persons involved in fleecing the consumers would be dealt with an iron hand.