DC For Ensuring 3% Job Quota For Special Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The meeting of the District Rehabilitation and Training Committee for Special Persons was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of DC Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the 3 percent quota of differently enabled persons in new and existing private firms should be ensured. He said that at the tehsil level, the applications of eligible people should be received and funds should be provided to special persons so that majority of them can get benefits.

Secretary District Rehabilitation and Training Committee for Special Persons and Deputy Director Social Welfare Bahawalpur Muhammad Uzair said that a fund has been established for the Employment and Rehabilitation of Special Persons under Section 17 of Ordinance 1981.

At the district level, committees have been formed to rehabilitate and train special people. He said that there is an amount of Rs 1,156,648 for the rehabilitation of special persons. Applications have been received from special persons and after the scrutiny process, the applicants will be provided with financial assistance, wheelchairs, and other equipment.

