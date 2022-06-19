DC for ensuring arrangements ahead of monsoon season

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :In the wake of a forecast by Meteorological Department for expected rains, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Sunday visited different areas of Nawabshah and inspected the prevailing condition of drainage disposals and pumping stations.

DC said that before time arrangements should be made for dewatering rain accumulation water and saving citizens from any difficulty.

He said that despite that in any state of emergency, the district administration and other municipal departments will remain alert.

DC stressed officials of the public health department to ensure availability of pumping machines and generators despite making all arrangements to cope up with expected rains with alert staff.

DC also instructed all assistant commissioners and officials of related departments of the district to make all necessary arrangements for prompt disposal of rainwater. Officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and Municipal Committee were present on the occasion.