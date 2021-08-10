DC for ensuring arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-i-Azadi" in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Tuesday directed officers concerned to finalize all arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-i-Azadi" in befitting manner with national zeal and enthusiasm and ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall to review arrangements for celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 14, the DC directed that the city should be decorated with national flags and all government buildings be illuminated with colourful lighting.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the trees must be illuminated with green and white lights and ensure cleanliness arrangements in city.

He asked officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements in Shahbaz Building on permanent basis.

He said that sweets and gifts would also be distributed in prisons and the hospitals on Independence Day.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar and other officers were also present in the meeting.