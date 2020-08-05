DC for ensuring arrangements to deal with rain emergency

The Deputy Commissioner Irman-ul-Hassan Khawaja has directed to ensure arrangements for draining rain water, cleanliness of storm drains and availability of medical facilities to deal with any emergency situation arising of potential heavy monsoon rains

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Irman-ul-Hassan Khawaja has directed to ensure arrangements for draining rain water, cleanliness of storm drains and availability of medical facilities to deal with any emergency situation arising of potential heavy monsoon rains.

Chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to review arrangements in the regard the DC instructed municipal authorities to ensure arrangements of cleanliness in concerned areas, availability of staff, de-watering pumps and standby generators and de-silting of storm drains. The DC while declaring emergency in all government hospitals of the district cancelled leaves of doctors, paramedical staffs and others government officials and also directed that no government employee would be allowed to leave the headquarter without prior permission.