DC for ensuring availability of doctors, paramedics, ambulances in hospitals

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon through a letter has instructed District Health Officer, Medical Superintendent People Medical Hospital, District Manager PPHI and Medical Superintendents of all Rural Health Centers to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances and medicines at all hospitals of the district during the holidays of Eid ul Fitr.

DC has warned to avoid slackness in this regard so that any emergency situation could be tackled up immediately.