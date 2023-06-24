Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Availability Of Doctors, Paramedical Staff During Eid-ul-Azha Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DC for ensuring availability of Doctors, Paramedical staff during Eid-ul-Azha days

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad through a letter has intimated the District Health Officer, Medical Superintendent of Peoples Medical College Hospital, District Manager of PPHI and Medical Superintendents of all Rural Health Centers to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances and medicines in the days of Eid ul Azha.

The letter has warned that any slackness in this regard shall be avoided so as to cope with any emergency in the shortest possible time.

DC further said that Focal Persons would be posted for communication of information about health facilities.

