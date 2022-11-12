DC for ensuring availability of essential commodities at notified prices

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has said the district administration is committed to ensuring the availability of essential commodities at notified prices.

He stated this while chairing a price control review meeting along with ACs/AACs, DFC Lakki, Halal food Authority and the President of all shopkeeper's unions.

The deputy commissioner directed Price Control magistrates to play their role with due diligence and ensure the availability of essential commodities at notified prices.

During the meeting, the problems and difficulties being faced by the various stakeholders were discussed in detail.

The chair directed all the stakeholders to make close liaisons with each other. The deputy commissioner also directed the shopkeepers to display the price list at prominent places.