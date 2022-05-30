UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Availability Of Fertilizers, Sale On Fixed Rices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has directed to ensure availability of urea fertilizer and sale on fixed by the government

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has directed to ensure availability of urea fertilizer and sale on fixed by the government.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in his office for ensuring availability and sale of urea fertilizers on government fixed prices.

DC warned to take strict action against fertilizer dealers on complaints of over pricing as agriculture was a backbone of the country's economy.

DC on the occasion assured that district administration will extend every possible assistance for better crop output and facilities to the growers.

He also directed to seek data about urea available with growers so that the quantity of fertilizer stored with dealers could be ascertained.

DC directed to constitute monitoring committees headed by Assistant Commissioners at taluka level with inclusion of Agriculture department, Sindh Abadgar board and local farmers.

He directed that for better supply all urea dealers should maintain record of fertilizers being transported to the district and ensure sale of fertilizer to local farmers only so that better facilities could be provided to local farmers.

Assistant Director Agriculture Ghulam Farooq wistri apprised the meeting that there was no shortage of fertilizer in the district and sufficient stock was available in the warehouses.

Among others officers of Agriculture and Police Department, representatives of fertilizers factories,District President Sindh Abadgar Board and dealers were also present in the meeting.

