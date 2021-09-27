UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Availability Of Quality Commodities At Low Prices

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has said that district government would ensure availability of good quality commodities at low prices for provision of relief to the people

During a visit to vegetables market accompanied by DPO Muhammad Ali Wasim here on Monday afternoon, DC said that he himself would continue to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables at market on daily basis.

During a visit to vegetables market accompanied by DPO Muhammad Ali Wasim here on Monday afternoon, DC said that he himself would continue to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables at market on daily basis.

He said there would be no compromise on quality and prices of the fruits and vegetables, added that availability of good quality products would be ensured in the markets for which all possible resources were being utilized and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

