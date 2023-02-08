(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed the officers concerned to ensure basic facilities are provided to devotees in the 771st annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz to be started in Sehwan from 18th of Shaban.

He issued these directives in a meeting held under his chair at Darbar Hall to review arrangements for the annual Urs of the great Sufi saint.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned officers to immediately remove the encroachments around the shrine and close the streets leading to the shrine during the festival.

The DC also directed the security agencies to play their role in providing security to the devotees so that peace and order could be maintained during Urs celebration.

He also directed the HESCO officers to avoid unannounced load-shedding during Urs in Sehwan and to keep the electricity system in order and remove the defects by repairing the transformer before the event.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the health officers to ensure the availability of ambulances and medicines during Urs.

Devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar come from all over Pakistan to visit Sehwan Sharif and they are our guests, the DC said and asked to provide them with maximum facilities.

The SSP and offices of other departments were also present on the occasion.