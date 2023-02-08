UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Basic Facilities To Devotees During Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

DC for ensuring basic facilities to devotees during Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed the officers concerned to ensure basic facilities are provided to devotees in the 771st annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz to be started in Sehwan from 18th of Shaban

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed the officers concerned to ensure basic facilities are provided to devotees in the 771st annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz to be started in Sehwan from 18th of Shaban.

He issued these directives in a meeting held under his chair at Darbar Hall to review arrangements for the annual Urs of the great Sufi saint.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned officers to immediately remove the encroachments around the shrine and close the streets leading to the shrine during the festival.

The DC also directed the security agencies to play their role in providing security to the devotees so that peace and order could be maintained during Urs celebration.

He also directed the HESCO officers to avoid unannounced load-shedding during Urs in Sehwan and to keep the electricity system in order and remove the defects by repairing the transformer before the event.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the health officers to ensure the availability of ambulances and medicines during Urs.

Devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar come from all over Pakistan to visit Sehwan Sharif and they are our guests, the DC said and asked to provide them with maximum facilities.

The SSP and offices of other departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Visit Jamshoro Event All From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

19 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

11 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

11 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

8 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing ..

Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing Industry - Lavrov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.