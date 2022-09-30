UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Best Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

DC for ensuring best arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan has said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the best arrangements for celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan has said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the best arrangements for celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

All departments concerned should perform their responsibilities effectively, he instructed while presiding over a meeting held on Friday regarding the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal, especially the processions.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, officers and representatives of Health, Education, Police, Local Government, WSSC, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, Social Welfare and other related departments.

On the occasion, the DC directed WAPDA to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He asked the police department to prepare a foolproof security plan and ensure its full implementation so that any untoward incident could be avoided or timely action could be taken to deal with any emergency situation.

The WSSC, TMOs and local governments were ordered to ensure sanitation, clean drinking water, lighting, drainage and cleaning of procession routes etc.

The deputy commissioner said the schedule should be provided to the administration regarding the events that were being organized in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal under the auspices of the education Department.

He directed all the assistant commissioners to monitor the arrangements on the procession routes to ensure the best arrangement.

Likewise, a control room will also be set up by the administration to ensure quick connections. He directed the Rescue 1122 and the Health Department to ensure the provision of ambulances and first aid facilities at the routes of procession while the Police Department were asked to ensure the security of all the procession routes, especially the official and sensitive places.

He also stressed the need of mutual cooperation among all the departments concerned so that better arrangements could be made.

Related Topics

Police Education Water WAPDA Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All Government Best

Recent Stories

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Incl ..

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Including Those in Areas That Join ..

13 minutes ago
 Azam Tarar for debate on Imran Khan's audio leaks ..

Azam Tarar for debate on Imran Khan's audio leaks in Senate

13 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Tr ..

US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Treasury

13 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Mil ..

Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Militarily, Diplomatically After ..

13 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, ..

New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, 11 Organizations - Treasury

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Z ..

Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.