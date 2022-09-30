DC for ensuring best arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan has said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the best arrangements for celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan has said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the best arrangements for celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

All departments concerned should perform their responsibilities effectively, he instructed while presiding over a meeting held on Friday regarding the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal, especially the processions.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, officers and representatives of Health, Education, Police, Local Government, WSSC, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, Social Welfare and other related departments.

On the occasion, the DC directed WAPDA to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He asked the police department to prepare a foolproof security plan and ensure its full implementation so that any untoward incident could be avoided or timely action could be taken to deal with any emergency situation.

The WSSC, TMOs and local governments were ordered to ensure sanitation, clean drinking water, lighting, drainage and cleaning of procession routes etc.

The deputy commissioner said the schedule should be provided to the administration regarding the events that were being organized in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal under the auspices of the education Department.

He directed all the assistant commissioners to monitor the arrangements on the procession routes to ensure the best arrangement.

Likewise, a control room will also be set up by the administration to ensure quick connections. He directed the Rescue 1122 and the Health Department to ensure the provision of ambulances and first aid facilities at the routes of procession while the Police Department were asked to ensure the security of all the procession routes, especially the official and sensitive places.

He also stressed the need of mutual cooperation among all the departments concerned so that better arrangements could be made.