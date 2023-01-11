DC for ensuring best public services at government offices

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is making all-out efforts to the provision of best public services at all government offices in the district.

As part of such efforts, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan visited different government offices and inspected the services being provided to the masses.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed and Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Umar Mukhtar were also accompanied by the deputy commissioner.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that all the government officers and employees had to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently to resolve the people's problems He said no stone should be left unturned for providing maximum relief to the people. No laxity would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.