DC For Ensuring Care Of Saplings For Success Of Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday directed concerned officers to achieve the desired tree plantation targets besides ensuring the post plantation care of saplings as a national drive was underway on directives of federal and provincial governments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday directed concerned officers to achieve the desired tree plantation targets besides ensuring the post plantation care of saplings as a national drive was underway on directives of Federal and provincial governments. Chairing a meeting regarding tree plantation drive on Tuesday, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the forest department would provide plants and saplings to the district administration for carrying out the drive.

Tree plantation should be carried out in Site area, main intersections, parks and major highways and provision of required facilities for the purpose must be ensured, Soomro directed.

The Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Imran Bhutto said the challenges posed by climate change could only be faced by planting trees so that our environment could be further improved after plantation of 250,000 saplings in Hyderabad division.The Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon, DFO Muhammad Imran Bhutto and officers of concerned department also attended the meeting.

