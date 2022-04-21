UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Cleanliness Ahead Of Shab-i-Qadar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 06:12 PM

DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ahmed on Thursday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and Imambargahs and ensure cleanliness before Shabe-e-Qadar on 27th Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ahmed on Thursday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and Imambargahs and ensure cleanliness before Shabe-e-Qadar on 27th Ramadan.

He said that coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of graveyards and worshiping places.

He said this while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office.

He directed all the concerned officers to remove encroachments in their areas around graveyards and worshiping places.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) would be requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Company Sukkur All From Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt set up flour stalls in city

Sindh govt set up flour stalls in city

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes of 42 liter soda water, 5 kg substand ..

PFA disposes of 42 liter soda water, 5 kg substandard ingredients

1 minute ago
 Completion of uplift projects atop priorities of K ..

Completion of uplift projects atop priorities of KP Govt: Mahmood

1 minute ago
 Suleman Syed completes MPhil in Biotechnology

Suleman Syed completes MPhil in Biotechnology

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law for 30 Da ..

Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law for 30 Days - Lawmaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.