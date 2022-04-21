DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ahmed on Thursday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and Imambargahs and ensure cleanliness before Shabe-e-Qadar on 27th Ramadan

He said that coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of graveyards and worshiping places.

He said this while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office.

He directed all the concerned officers to remove encroachments in their areas around graveyards and worshiping places.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) would be requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.