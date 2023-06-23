DC for ensuring cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa Friday directed the officials concerned to undertake effective planning and coordinated steps to be taken for security and cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He was chairing a meeting at Darbar Hall here on Friday to review the arrangements for cleanliness as well as the maintenance of Law and Order during Eid.

The DC asked assistant commissioners (ACs), concerned, officers of town committees and municipal committees to set up an emergency room to receive complaints, at their respective tehsils to ensure cleanliness.

He directed the health department to assign emergency duties to the medical and paramedical staff in hospitals during the Eid holidays.

The meeting was attended among others by assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the district, and officers of municipal and town committees.