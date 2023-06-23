Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Cleanliness On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DC for ensuring cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa Friday directed the officials concerned to undertake effective planning and coordinated steps to be taken for security and cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He was chairing a meeting at Darbar Hall here on Friday to review the arrangements for cleanliness as well as the maintenance of Law and Order during Eid.

The DC asked assistant commissioners (ACs), concerned, officers of town committees and municipal committees to set up an emergency room to receive complaints, at their respective tehsils to ensure cleanliness.

He directed the health department to assign emergency duties to the medical and paramedical staff in hospitals during the Eid holidays.

The meeting was attended among others by assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the district, and officers of municipal and town committees.

Related Topics

Law And Order Holidays Khairpur All

Recent Stories

DIB contributes AED20mn to support Dubai&#039;s ‘Bayti’ Initiative

1 minute ago
 Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

24 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

29 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

42 minutes ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

47 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

1 hour ago
Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

3 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

4 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan