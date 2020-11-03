DC for ensuring compliance over SOPs in offices

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh on Tuesday directed to strictly comply over Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) keeping in view the second wave of deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that staff of government's offices and masses should enter in the offices by wearing masks. He directed all heads of the departments to ensure wearing of safety masks in the offices.