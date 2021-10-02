DC for ensuring corona vaccination to people

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, Oct. 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :In light of the directions of NCOC, officers of the district administration carried out various activities throughout the district by checking corona vaccination certificates in various bazaars and markets.

The officials paid visits to the shopping malls and stores and inquired from vendors about Corona Vaccination Certificates. The majority of vendors were vaccinated against corona while 8 shopkeepers were found unvaccinated and were fined as well vaccine was administered to them at the same time.

The officials of the district administration, regarding the vaccination of students, also visited different schools and checked the teachers and other staff vaccination certificates. However, according to the school administration, vaccination of children over the age of 15 has been completed, the official informed the media men during their visit.

Vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 15 was in progress.

The officials also paid surprise visits to several hotels and restaurants across the district to ensure corona vaccination and compliance with the Corona Code of Conduct.

The official informed that the majority had vaccination certificates, however, those who administered the first dose were sent for a second dose. The team also checked vaccination certificates of the passengers in general transport stands, he added.

He said, five vendors were arrested for violating Covid SoPs in the market while four vendors were fined on the spot.