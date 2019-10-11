UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Ensuring Dengue Surveillance, Cleanliness, Price Checking

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

DC for ensuring dengue surveillance, cleanliness, price checking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya has issued instructions to all additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of dengue surveillance, cleanliness and price checking.

According to details, he said that all officers should go in field, and added that spray must be conducted in areas where dengue larvae found.

He said that garbage heap must be removed on immediate basis if found in any area to ensure cleanliness.

He said selling of items on government fixed rates should be implemented.

Asghar Joiya said that controlling dengue, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring availability of items at controlled rates were among the priorities of the district administration.

Related Topics

Dengue Price All Government

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

16 minutes ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

30 minutes ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

16 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

16 minutes ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.