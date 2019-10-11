DC for ensuring dengue surveillance, cleanliness, price checking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya has issued instructions to all additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of dengue surveillance, cleanliness and price checking.

According to details, he said that all officers should go in field, and added that spray must be conducted in areas where dengue larvae found.

He said that garbage heap must be removed on immediate basis if found in any area to ensure cleanliness.

He said selling of items on government fixed rates should be implemented.

Asghar Joiya said that controlling dengue, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring availability of items at controlled rates were among the priorities of the district administration.