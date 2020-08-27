DC for ensuring early disposal of rains water

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao on Thursday directed concerned officers to keep all disposal channels operational round the clock and utilize generators to ensure prompt drainage of accumulated rainwater

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao on Thursday directed concerned officers to keep all disposal channels operational round the clock and utilize generators to ensure prompt drainage of accumulated rainwater.

He expressed these views during his visit of Naushahro Feroze town and its drainage disposals.

He directed the Town Administration to ensure immediate disposal of rain water. The DC also asked SEPCO officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The DC also visited the Imambargah Saddat-e-Rizvia. He inspected arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram's mourning processions as well and issued directives for better arrangements.