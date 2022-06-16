DC for ensuring effective training of staff to achieve anti polio campaign target

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers to ensure effective training of the staff performing duties during the anti-polio campaign as failure to achieve the targets would affect results of the campaign.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at Shahbaz Hall to review the arrangements regarding the polio campaign starting from June 27.

He expressed concern over the emergence of polio cases in North Waziristan and said that more attention and serious work was needed in view of such a situation.

Soomro asked the concerned officers that any negligence in this national duty would not be tolerated at all.

He also directed the concerned officers to pay maximum attention to the refusal cases so that the efforts made to eradicate polio from the country could be successful.

Briefing the meeting, Dr. Bisma said that the target had been set to immunize 368,026 children up to 5 years of age in 54 union councils of the district.

During the campaign 1366 mobile teams, 126 fixed teams and 43 transit teams will perform their duties which will be supervised by 327 area in-charges, 87 UC Medical Officers, said Dr. Bisma.

DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Dr. Imdad Channa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Bisma, Kazim Jatoi and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.