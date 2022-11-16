DC for ensuring essential commodities at notified prices

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take action against profiteers and ensure that people get food commodities at officially prescribed rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a price control review meeting which was attended by assistant commissioners, officials of the Food Department, Halal Food Authority and representatives of shopkeepers' union besides officials of relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the price control magistrates to play their role with due diligence and ensure essential commodities at notified prices.

Besides rate of each essential commodity, the meeting discussed problems being faced by various stakeholders and it was decided that pragmatic measures would be taken to resolve these issues.

The DC also directed to all stakeholders to keep close liaison with each others to overcome unethical business practices that lead to price hike. He was of the view that price list should be available at conspicuous places of bazars.

In this regard, he issued directed to all price magistrates to ensure display of price list on all shops, shopping plazas, markets, malls and individual shops for public convenience.