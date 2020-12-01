DC for ensuring facilities at Ehsaas Kifalat centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different Ehsaas kifalat centers and reviewed the procedure of payments to registered deserving women on Tuesday.

Representative Officer, Benazir Income Support Programme briefed the Deputy Commissioner about payments procedure, controlling cyber corruption and measures taken for opening of digital saving accounts of consumers.

He said that eight centers had been set up in the district for payments to registered women under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

He said that 1st phase of payments had been started during which 66,000 women would be paid two quarterly installments of Rs 12,000 each woman from July to December 2020.

This time, the women can also withdraw their amount from ATM machines, he said.

The Representative officer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted approval for increasing the number of Ehsaas Kifalat Consumer to 7 million in the country.

The payments to the new registered deserving people would be started during the current month, he said and asked the registered women to bring their CNICs along with.

The DC directed the officials concerned for providing facilities including clean drinking water, sittings and implementing the anti-corona measures.

He visited the center set up at Govt Post Graduate College Samanabad and others.