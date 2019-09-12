UrduPoint.com
DC For Ensuring Fixed Transport Fare

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

DC for ensuring fixed transport fare

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro taking immediate notice of charging high fare from commuters by transporters has asked the officers concerned of all talukas to take stern action against the injustice.

According to spokesman, the deputy commissioner further directed the officers concerned to obligate the transporters of charging the government fixed fare from commuters and take strict action against them if they were reluctant to comply the directives. No injustice with the commuters would be tolerated at any cost in this regard, she maintained.

She also asked the provincial transport department to play due role and cancel the route permits of those transporters who had been engaged in charging high fares from commuters.

