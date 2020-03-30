UrduPoint.com
DC For Ensuring Flour Supply At Sale Points

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

DC for ensuring flour supply at sale points

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has said that any kind of suspension in food chain supply will not be tolerated in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has said that any kind of suspension in food chain supply will not be tolerated in the district.

The deputy commissioner has directed the assistant commissioners and officers of food department for ensuring the provision of food supply at all the sale points.

He was talking to officers of food department at DC office on Monday.

Briefing on the occasion, Assistant Food Controller Zahoor Akhatr Khan told that according to policy 148 flour sale points had been set in the district where 11840 bags of 20 per Kg and 1000 bags of 10 per Kg were being supplied.

He told that in Mianwali tehsil on 87 sale point 5515 bags of 20 kg and 610 of 10 Kg, at tehsil Piplan on 24 sale points 2080 bags weighed 20 Kg and 310 of 10 kg while at 37 sale points of Tehsil Mosa Khel 3740 bags of 20 Kg and 100 bags weighing 10 Kg were being provided.

He further told that adequate quantity of wheat and flour was stocked in the district.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the district officer weights and measurements Saad Ullah Khan for keeping a close eye over the stock of necessities of life and make sure their consistent supply.

