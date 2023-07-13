Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Foolproof Security During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC for ensuring foolproof security during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for Muharram processions and Majalis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nosheen Israr, SP Traffic Munir Hashmi, Assistant Commissioners and other officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Chairing a meeting, the DC said that foolproof arrangements should be made for the security of Muharram processions and Majalis.

Walk-through gates should be installed at entry points of the Muharram processions and Majalis, he added.

Encroachments should be removed besides completing patchwork of the routes of the processions, he ordered.

A special traffic plan should also be prepared regarding Muharram so that people do not face any difficulties, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, CCTV cameras should also be installed to monitor the processions.

The DC directed the officers to make special arrangements for electricity and other wires to clear obstructions if any.

Rescue-1122 was also directed to complete all arrangements for Muharram, he added.

No one, except license holders, would be allowed to organize 'Sabils' at the routes of the processions and Majlis, he added.

He instructed the authorities to ensure the implementation of the timings of the processions and Majalis.

Related Topics

Electricity Traffic Rawalpindi All Muharram

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

24 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

2 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan