DC for ensuring foolproof security during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for Muharram processions and Majalis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nosheen Israr, SP Traffic Munir Hashmi, Assistant Commissioners and other officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Chairing a meeting, the DC said that foolproof arrangements should be made for the security of Muharram processions and Majalis.

Walk-through gates should be installed at entry points of the Muharram processions and Majalis, he added.

Encroachments should be removed besides completing patchwork of the routes of the processions, he ordered.

A special traffic plan should also be prepared regarding Muharram so that people do not face any difficulties, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, CCTV cameras should also be installed to monitor the processions.

The DC directed the officers to make special arrangements for electricity and other wires to clear obstructions if any.

Rescue-1122 was also directed to complete all arrangements for Muharram, he added.

No one, except license holders, would be allowed to organize 'Sabils' at the routes of the processions and Majlis, he added.

He instructed the authorities to ensure the implementation of the timings of the processions and Majalis.