DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of services for Havelian by-polls

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to ensure the provision of security and services for local government elections preparations.

Local government elections for the Tehsil Council of Havelian will be held on August 6.

The meeting discussed election preparations, transportation plans, security plans, communication, and provision of facilities to citizens during the election.

The District Election Commissioner of Abbottabad briefed about the election preparations while a detailed briefing was also given by the SSP Headquarters Abbottabad and SSP Traffic Wardens, Arif Javed, regarding security measures.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the peaceful conduct of the elections, provision of all services and facilities at polling centers, security arrangements, and transportation for polling staff. The meeting finalized measures to ensure the smooth execution of these plans.