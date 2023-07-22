Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Foolproof Security, Provision Of Services For Havelian By-polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 09:34 PM

DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of services for Havelian by-polls

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to ensure the provision of security and services for local government elections preparations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to ensure the provision of security and services for local government elections preparations.

Local government elections for the Tehsil Council of Havelian will be held on August 6.

The meeting discussed election preparations, transportation plans, security plans, communication, and provision of facilities to citizens during the election.

The District Election Commissioner of Abbottabad briefed about the election preparations while a detailed briefing was also given by the SSP Headquarters Abbottabad and SSP Traffic Wardens, Arif Javed, regarding security measures.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the peaceful conduct of the elections, provision of all services and facilities at polling centers, security arrangements, and transportation for polling staff. The meeting finalized measures to ensure the smooth execution of these plans.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Traffic Havelian August All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar ov ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Ham ..

7 minutes ago
 GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdu ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commends Turkey's role in se ..

6 minutes ago
 Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Re ..

Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Record High of 22% - Poll

6 minutes ago
 Police conduct search & strike operation near Saji ..

Police conduct search & strike operation near Sajikot Chinese Camp

3 minutes ago
Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar ..

Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar plant

3 minutes ago
 IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, ..

IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, violent operations: experts

3 minutes ago
 Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de ..

Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

3 minutes ago
 German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning ..

German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning medals in Berlin Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for p ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for prompt actions to provide neces ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan