DC for ensuring implementation on code of conduct for LG election

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and district returning officer Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Tuesday directed to ensure implementation over code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for conducting Local Bodies election 2022 and warned to take strict action against candidates violating the rules.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district monitoring committee constituted for Local Bodies election.

DC urged every member of the committee including its chairman Sarwer Qaimkhani to visit the field on a daily basis and highlight the person found negligent in this regard.

He said that as per code of conduct contesting candidates were allowed to display panaflex, hand bills, banners and posters however, panaflexes will be removed on the violation of rules.

DC directed District monitoring officers to submit their field reports in his office. Among others Election officer Sanghar Tasleem Mian and members of monitoring committee were also present.