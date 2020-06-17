DC for ensuring implementation on corona, dengue SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha said on Wednesday that an effective anti-dengue steps along with implementation on coronavirus SOPs must be taken in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha said on Wednesday that an effective anti-dengue steps along with implementation on coronavirus SOPs must be taken in the district.

Addressing a review meeting in connection with anti-dengue and coronavirus here at DC office, the DC directed the officers concerned to identify the areas, where corona cases were increasing so that smart lockdown could be imposed there.

He directed the officers of health and environment protection departments to take indiscriminate action against the violators of SOPs regarding coronavirus and dengue.

Briefing the meeting, CEO Heath Dr Parvez Iqbal said that 175 coronavirus cases were reported in the district so far, of which, 30 returned homes after recovery, 8 people died and 21 patients were admitted to hospitals, whereas 116 were quarantined.

He further said that in connection with anti-dengue drive, teams of health department were consistently conducting larva sliding and surveillance, whereas 2409 hotspots were being checking in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha directed to conduct regular inspection of government institutions, commercial markets, nurseries, Kabarkhanas, Industrial areas, graveyards, godowns, ponds and others public places and take strict action in case of violation of anti-dengue SOPs.

On this occasion, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi ensured that in connection with implementing protocol of coronavirus and anti-dengue steps, the district police would completely support the district administration.

The meeting was also attended by ADRC Arjumand Zia, Assistant Commissioners,DHO health and other officers concerned.