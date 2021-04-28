DC for ensuring implementation on coronavirus SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has said that the district government has to take hard decisions for implementations of coronavirus SOPs in order to protect life and property of the people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has said that the district government has to take hard decisions for implementations of coronavirus SOPs in order to protect life and property of the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officers of Pak army, Rangers, Police, Revenue, Health department, business community and other stakeholders.

DC strictly directed to seal shops of traders violating Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and for ensuring precautionary measures during business hours including wearing masks,sanitizers usage and maintaining social distancing.

DC further said that all markets except medical stores, dairy shops, grocery and petrol pumps are allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm daily. He said that the people riding on motorcycles without wearing masks should be fined and private hospitals to be sealed for not adopting SOPs. On the occasion District health officer (DHO) apprised meeting about efforts taken for containing deadly virus. Later DC Salamat Memon along with SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, Pak army, Rangers personnel and Assistant Commissioner visited different areas of the city and directed shopkeepers and customers to strictly follow SOPs.