DC For Ensuring Maximum Availability Of Polio Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao visited different areas of the city to review the arrangements finalized for Anti Polo campaign, kicked off from December 16.

According to details DC visited center set up at Civil Hospital Naushehro Feroze and UC Kore Hassan team No 3 and checked the record of children brought for vaccination and availability of vaccine.

On the occasion District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Nisar Ahmed Abbasi, N-stop officer Dr Lubna Ghangro and other officials were also present.

While checking number of vaccine being administering to kids,finger marking and other record,DC asked health officials to ensure maximum vaccination to all children so that no kid could be deprived from preventive drops.

Your Thoughts and Comments

Pakistan

