DC For Ensuring Maximum Relief To Public In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

DC for ensuring maximum relief to public in Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has directed the administrative officers to ensure maximum relief to the public in the purchase of food items in the Ramazan markets during the holy month

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has directed the administrative officers to ensure maximum relief to the public in the purchase of food items in the Ramazan markets during the holy month.

He was presiding over an important meeting held here on Tuesday regarding Ramazan Package 2024.

He said that according to the instructions of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ramazan bazaars will be set up for the citizens, in which the citizens will get food items like pulses, flour, ghee and other items at cheaper prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bahai, Additional Assistant Commissioners and TMOs were present on this occasion.

DC Fayyaz Khan said that all the Assistant Commissioners will ensure provision of standard items at reasonable rate to the consumers in Ramazan bazaars at their respective tehsils.

