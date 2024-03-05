DC For Ensuring Maximum Relief To Public In Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has directed the administrative officers to ensure maximum relief to the public in the purchase of food items in the Ramazan markets during the holy month
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has directed the administrative officers to ensure maximum relief to the public in the purchase of food items in the Ramazan markets during the holy month.
He was presiding over an important meeting held here on Tuesday regarding Ramazan Package 2024.
He said that according to the instructions of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ramazan bazaars will be set up for the citizens, in which the citizens will get food items like pulses, flour, ghee and other items at cheaper prices.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bahai, Additional Assistant Commissioners and TMOs were present on this occasion.
DC Fayyaz Khan said that all the Assistant Commissioners will ensure provision of standard items at reasonable rate to the consumers in Ramazan bazaars at their respective tehsils.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..7 minutes ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested7 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration9 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”9 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman8 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program9 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation7 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case7 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC7 minutes ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey7 minutes ago