DC For Ensuring Polio Vaccination In Flood Hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

DC for ensuring polio vaccination in flood hit areas

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Polio Eradication Committee Shaheed Benazirabad, Wednesday, met to finalize arrangements for the 5-day National Anti-Polio Campaign to be commenced from September 21, throughout the district.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar directed to ensure all steps for success of the first anti Polio campaign after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and stressed that all SOPs be followed for prevention from COVID-19 during immunization of children.

Polio teams should work with dedication and honesty as they bear heavy responsibilities of protecting the children from lifelong disability, he said and assured that all concerned departments would cooperate with the Health department during the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner urged Tehsil level Polio Supervisors to immediately communicate to the Control Room for Polio set up at the DC office in case of refusal by parents to administer polio drops.

He said that Polio drops be administered with the consensus of parents through the Refusal Cover Committee set up under the head of Assistant Commissioner of concerned tehsil. DC urged officials of the health department to make special arrangements for polio vaccination to children residing in rain and flood affected areas.

He said that special attention be given to vaccination of children from other disastrous diseases and protective vaccination in order to protect children from other diseases also. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Yar Muhammad Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that 3,40,619 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during the five-day Anti Polio Campaign commencing from September 21 to Sept 25, 2020.

They said that in order to achieve the target 807 mobile teams, 70 fix, 53 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed.

