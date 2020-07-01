DC for ensuring precautionary measures to tackle emergency in monsoon

The Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon has said that Meteorological department have predicted less rainfall in upcoming monsoon as compared to heavy pour of last year, so that precautionary measures to be adopted for dealing with any emergency in annual climate change

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon has said that Meteorological department have predicted less rainfall in upcoming monsoon as compared to heavy pour of last year, so that precautionary measures to be adopted for dealing with any emergency in annual climate change.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on wednesday at Darbar Hall with the officials of Revenue, local govt , public health engineering, LBOD ,HESCO ,irrigation, livestock, Health and other departments for reviewing safety measures being taken to avert any emergency during monsoon.

He directed officials of Municipal, town committees and public health department to ensure availability of required machinery to drain out accumulated water in rain affected areas.

DC also directed HSCO officials to accelerate necessary maintenance work before start of heavy rains to protect masses from any hazard.

He directed health department to ensure availability of life saving medicines to the hospitals and doctors, paramedics round the clock. He instructed officials of livestock department to carry out vaccination of animals ahead of monsoon rains.

Deputy Commissioner further said that in this regard a special team, headed by Assistant Commissioner to be constituted,liable to submit report after reviewing supply of drinking water to people. He warned, strict action would be taken against those who showing negligence during relief work.