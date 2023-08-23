DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

The district administration's top priority lies in enhancing healthcare standards and providing improved healthcare facilities to citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration's top priority lies in enhancing healthcare standards and providing improved healthcare facilities to citizens. To ensure this, all healthcare professionals in Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health Units (BHUs) and DHQs should perform their duties regularly. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) here Wednesday.

Essential health centers must focus on monitoring and reporting absentee doctors and staff and take necessary actions. Moreover, the provision of staff in RHCs, BHUs and dispensaries should be improved to enhance citizen access to better healthcare facilities, the DC said.

Detailed briefings were given by the IMU Health team regarding the performance of the Health Department. Additionally, progress on the decisions taken in the previous meeting was discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner issued directives for the complete staffing of basic health centers.

Furthermore, a focus was put on providing staff and medical supplies to all basic health centers, THQ hospitals and RHCs.

He emphasized measures to enhance healthcare facilities and services, including staffing, cleanliness, eliminating general duties and providing citizens with better medical services.

The DC highlighted the importance of strengthening the healthcare sector and providing citizens with improved healthcare facilities. He expressed his commitment to utilizing all available resources to improve the performance of the Health Department and ensure the best possible facilities for patients.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbas Afzal, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, DMO IMU Health Syed Sahib Shah, Deputy District Health Officer Shahzad Akbar, MS DHQ Dr. Israr, Deputy DO Population Welfare Abbottabad, Health Supervisors Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Shahzad and other officers.