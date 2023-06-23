Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Provision Of Facilities To Citizens During Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC for ensuring provision of facilities to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib has directed the heads of all public departments to take adequate measures for ensuring provision of all facilities to citizens in Urban and rural areas.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held in connection with the arrangements of Eid-ul-Azha which was also attended by the heads of various departments.

The deputy commissioner directed the police department to take adequate measures for the security of Masajid and Eidgahs besides a comprehensive security plan should be formulated in this regard.

Similarly, he directed the department concerned to make timely arrangements for complete cleaning of the city before Eid and disposal of animals' waste on Eid.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that 6000 plastic bags will be distributed among the citizens to remove the garbage from their homes.

The deputy commissioner directed that uninterrupted supply of water, electricity and gas should be ensured during Eid days.

Rescue 1122 and the Health department were directed to make arrangements for emergency rescue services and health facilities besides the availability of emergency medicine, doctors and staff should also be ensured in hospitals.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Water Tank Rescue 1122 Gas All From

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

5 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan