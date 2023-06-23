DC for ensuring provision of facilities to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib has directed the heads of all public departments to take adequate measures for ensuring provision of all facilities to citizens in Urban and rural areas.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held in connection with the arrangements of Eid-ul-Azha which was also attended by the heads of various departments.

The deputy commissioner directed the police department to take adequate measures for the security of Masajid and Eidgahs besides a comprehensive security plan should be formulated in this regard.

Similarly, he directed the department concerned to make timely arrangements for complete cleaning of the city before Eid and disposal of animals' waste on Eid.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that 6000 plastic bags will be distributed among the citizens to remove the garbage from their homes.

The deputy commissioner directed that uninterrupted supply of water, electricity and gas should be ensured during Eid days.

Rescue 1122 and the Health department were directed to make arrangements for emergency rescue services and health facilities besides the availability of emergency medicine, doctors and staff should also be ensured in hospitals.