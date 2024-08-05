DC for ensuring rainwater drainage on immediate basis

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said the drainage of rainwater from different areas of the city has been ensured by the district administration with the help of the municipal corporation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said the drainage of rainwater from different areas of the city has been ensured by the district administration with the help of the municipal corporation.

In a statement on Monday, he said drainage of water from the remaining areas is going on and hoped that the drainage of rainwater from all urban areas will be completed soon for which the disposal is working.

The process of rainwater drainage continued with the efforts of the administration and municipal corporation staff.

