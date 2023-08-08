Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Safety And Security Conditions Of Mines

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 08:38 PM

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, presided over a meeting on Tuesday focused on ensuring the safety and security of mines in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, presided over a meeting on Tuesday focused on ensuring the safety and security of mines in Dara Adam Khel.

According to DC office, Assistant Commissioner Dara, Amir Nawaz along with representatives from the Department of Minerals, Labor Union, and Mines Lease Holders, along with officers from other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir was briefed about the prevailing safety and security conditions within the mines.

The meeting served as a proactive step towards enhancing the well-being of mine workers and safeguarding their working environment.

