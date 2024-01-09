Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Sale Of Fertilizers At Fixed Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 09:07 PM

DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at fixed rates.

Fertilizer supply should be improved at the tehsil level. He expressed these views in the meeting held in his office. He directed that legal action to be taken against the dealers who sell fertilizer at more than the fixed rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and District Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) were present in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the supply of fertilizer should be improved in the district and the fertilizer should be sold to the farmers on fixed rates.

He said that the relevant Agriculture (Extension) Department officers should monitor fertilizers' sales at fixed rates. Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the demand and supply of fertilizer.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma K ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan till Feb 10

29 minutes ago
 Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

40 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects pol ..

Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects polio campaign

40 minutes ago
 Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

40 minutes ago
 3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of b ..

3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of balloting elections 2024 in Lar ..

40 minutes ago
 Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in ..

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

42 minutes ago
KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote foo ..

KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

42 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with transporter about general e ..

DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

42 minutes ago
 DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city r ..

DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

42 minutes ago
 ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

42 minutes ago
 Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings i ..

Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

42 minutes ago
 Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obsta ..

Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obstacles in gas, electricity suppl ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan