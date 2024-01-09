DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at fixed rates.

Fertilizer supply should be improved at the tehsil level. He expressed these views in the meeting held in his office. He directed that legal action to be taken against the dealers who sell fertilizer at more than the fixed rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and District Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) were present in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the supply of fertilizer should be improved in the district and the fertilizer should be sold to the farmers on fixed rates.

He said that the relevant Agriculture (Extension) Department officers should monitor fertilizers' sales at fixed rates. Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the demand and supply of fertilizer.