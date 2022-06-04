UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Selling Of Grocery Items At Fixed Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and sale of groceries should be ensured at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and sale of groceries should be ensured at fixed rates.

He was addressing a review meeting of the Price Control Committee in the committee room of his office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners across the district, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Manza Javed, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain and others.

The deputy commissioner directed that all the assistant commissioners of the district should visit the fruit and vegetable markets in their respective tehsils early in the morning to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

He said the supply of flour from flour mills under cheap flour scheme should be ensured and monitoring should be done properly.

He said the rate of fertilizer per sack has been fixed at Rs 1850. The sale of fertilizers at fixed rates should be ensured. The deputy commissioner said the crackdown should be carried out against hoarding.

More Stories From Pakistan

