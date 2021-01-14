DC for ensuring smooth traffic flow on main roads

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed the officials of Provincial and District Highways for immediate removal of bushes and encroachments on Nawabshah-Sakrand Road, Zero Point and link roads throughout the district in the wake of increasing accidents and for facilitating the easy flow of traffic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed the officials of Provincial and District Highways for immediate removal of bushes and encroachments on Nawabshah-Sakrand Road, Zero Point and link roads throughout the district in the wake of increasing accidents and for facilitating the easy flow of traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed to fill the roadsides and carry out its dressing.

The officials of related departments have started cutting roadside bushes and taking other necessary steps.