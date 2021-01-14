UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow On Main Roads

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

DC for ensuring smooth traffic flow on main roads

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed the officials of Provincial and District Highways for immediate removal of bushes and encroachments on Nawabshah-Sakrand Road, Zero Point and link roads throughout the district in the wake of increasing accidents and for facilitating the easy flow of traffic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed the officials of Provincial and District Highways for immediate removal of bushes and encroachments on Nawabshah-Sakrand Road, Zero Point and link roads throughout the district in the wake of increasing accidents and for facilitating the easy flow of traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed to fill the roadsides and carry out its dressing.

The officials of related departments have started cutting roadside bushes and taking other necessary steps.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court orders to stop salaries of SDA to ..

2 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Talks About Targeted Sanctions on Be ..

2 minutes ago

Interfaith harmony important for country's progres ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until Febru ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses of Chinese Vaccine A ..

6 minutes ago

Ashrafi plans establishing Pak-Arab Federation for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.