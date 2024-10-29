DC for ensuring transparency in land records, auctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized transparency and efficiency in land records, auctions, and public service.

A comprehensive meeting on land management and government revenues was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari. The session was attended by ADC Revenue Abdul Sattar Khan, Assistant Commissioners, land record officers, and other officials responsible for land administration.

During the meeting, DC Bukhari was briefed on the auctioning of government-owned properties and shops on lease. The officials also provided detailed insights regarding the 'PULSE' project and matters related to land allotments.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized speeding up the process of government collections and directed the assistant commissioners to ensure timely actions.

He warned against corruption and delaying tactics in public services, asserting that such behavior would not be tolerated.

DC Bukhari stressed the need to improve performance of patwaris and hinted at surprise visits to check their efficiency. He also instructed that court decisions under the Court Cases Management System should be uploaded promptly, and that recovered lands must be updated on the board of Revenue portal.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner called for visible improvements in service delivery at the Land Record Centers, ensuring that the public receives efficient and transparent services.