UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Ensuring Transparency In Ration Distribution

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:50 PM

DC for ensuring transparency in ration distribution

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Muhmmad Nawaz Soho has said that distribution of ration among rain-hit people was being carried out through relief centers set up by district administration .

He expressed these views while visiting different relief centers.

He further said that relief centers have been set up by district administration in Naukot, Shakoor Abad and kaloi where revenue staff were engaged in distributions of ration to rain victims. DC said that to ensure transparency in ration distribution he personally monitoring the situation.

Recent Stories

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

26 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

41 minutes ago

UN’s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

48 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

49 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.